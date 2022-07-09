BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 1st.

BNP Paribas stock opened at €45.46 ($47.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.46. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

