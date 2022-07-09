BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Trading 2.4% Higher

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.66). 736,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £324.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.40%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

