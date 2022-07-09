BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Up 1.2%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.29. 144,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 121,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.70.

Get BMO Canadian Dividend ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.