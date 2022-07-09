BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $177.95 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

