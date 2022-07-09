BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

