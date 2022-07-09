BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

