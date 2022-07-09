BitDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $266.49 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $266.49 million and $13.59 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.