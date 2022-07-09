Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

