bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $2.87 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00122228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00785294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

