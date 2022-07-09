Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $11.17 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $116,686.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $24.82 or 0.00113835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

