Bismuth Tops One Day Volume of $912.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 66.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $916,916.96 and $912.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

