biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Critical Comparison

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mannatech and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.64%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Mannatech.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.06% 32.08% 12.53% biote N/A -107.48% 5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.21 $9.84 million $3.74 4.68 biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

biote Company Profile (Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

