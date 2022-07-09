Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

