Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
Biophytis Company Profile (Get Rating)
