Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.46. Bio-Path shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 52,327 shares trading hands.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

