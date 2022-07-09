BinaryX Hits Market Capitalization of $237.94 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $237.94 million and $13.73 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $117.62 or 0.00538155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005671 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00176468 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

