BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,706.42.

Shares of BHP opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

