Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00130499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00560127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

