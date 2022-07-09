Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

BERY traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. 749,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

