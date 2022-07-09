Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Cap of $214,924.41

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $214,924.41 and $20,778.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

