Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.04) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.29) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.68 ($24.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.92 and a 200 day moving average of €24.11. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($34.29).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

