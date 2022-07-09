Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,865.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $13,865.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00575065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.