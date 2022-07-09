Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

