Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.32

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $15.92. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 36,854 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

