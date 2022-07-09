Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.88. 19,249,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,521,132. The stock has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

