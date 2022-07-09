Barclays Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €102.00 ($106.25) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($119.79) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €89.60 ($93.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. SAP has a 52 week low of €84.28 ($87.79) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($135.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.10.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

