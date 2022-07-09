Barclays Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target to €42.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €53.00 ($55.21) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. Vonovia has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $72.97.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

