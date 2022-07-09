Barclays Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target to GBX 2,690

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($33.91) to GBX 2,690 ($32.57) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

