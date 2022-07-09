Barclays Cuts Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

