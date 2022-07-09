Barclays Cuts CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Price Target to €15.00

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €20.00 ($20.83) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Tuesday. CTP has a 12 month low of 13.83 and a 12 month high of 13.90.
About CTP (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTP (CTPVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.