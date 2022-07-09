Barclays Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $27.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.21.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

