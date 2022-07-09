Bank of Stockton Sells 235 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.24. 1,450,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,543. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

