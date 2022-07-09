Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.76. 1,125,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,395. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average of $273.67.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

