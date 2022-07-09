Bank of Stockton Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 190,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,123,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

