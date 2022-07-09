Bank of Stockton Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. 3,631,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

