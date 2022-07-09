Bank of Stockton Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,074 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 2,137,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,463. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.