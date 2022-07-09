B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLF. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

CLF opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

