Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

ACLS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 227,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

