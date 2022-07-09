Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
