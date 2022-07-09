Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

