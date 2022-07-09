Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.36).
AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.51) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,515.35). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,101.96).
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
