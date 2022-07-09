Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.36).

AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.51) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,515.35). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,101.96).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 401.30 ($4.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424.03. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of £11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,013.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

