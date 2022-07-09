Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $463.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

