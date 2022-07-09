Avast (LON:AVST) Shares Down 1.2%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.13). Approximately 991,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,590,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 680 ($8.23) to GBX 550 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($5.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 563.09. The company has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,797.14.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

