Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$1.85 Price Target at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.35. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market cap of C$541.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.