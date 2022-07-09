Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

MS opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

