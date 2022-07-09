Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,539 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

NYSE:FIS opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

