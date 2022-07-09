Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 115 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $99.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

