Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.