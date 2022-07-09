Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,872,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 694,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

