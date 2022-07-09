Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 185,465 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter.

HSRT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

