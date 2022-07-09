Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $621,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

