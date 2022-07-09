Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 71,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 67,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile (OTC:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

