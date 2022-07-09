Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 71,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 67,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile (OTC:ALLIF)
